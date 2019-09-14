women's sweaters
Yum! Delicious Sweaters for Fall Weather

Fall is coming. It's time to refresh your wardrobe for the excitement of cool weather and brisk breezes.
This year there are so many beautiful sweater choices.  And - the best news - they're as easy and comfortable to wear as they are fashionable! Pullover sweaters work beautifully with a large range of body types. Add your favorite jewelry for additional drama.  Choose a favorite color for a flattering new outfit. And pay attention to the materials themselves; the lushest, softest yarns feel so luxurious against your skin that they give you a sensual boost when you wear them - a secret pleasure to enjoy, just for yourself.
Ralph Lauren Washable Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater

Ribbed turtleneck, shirred shoulder seams, long bishop sleeves, ribbed cuffs and hem, pullover style

Ralph Lauren Cashmere Cricket Sweater

Relaxed fit, V-neck with contrast knit trim, drop shoulders, long sleeves with contrast knit trim at ribbed cuffs, ribbed hem with embroidered "LRL" monogram at right, pullover style.

Ralph Lauren Washable Cashmere Sweater

Designed for a relaxed fit, ribbed turtleneck with contrast placket, logo crest-detailed snap buttons, dropped shoulders, long sleeves, ribbed cuffs and hem, waffle-knit detail throughout.

Ralph Lauren Washable Cashmere Hooded Sweatshirt

Attached drawstring hood, long sleeves, front zip closure, ribbed cuffs and hem, fits true to size.

Ralph Lauren Floral-Print Sweater

Designed for a slim fit, crewneck, long sleeves, ribbed trims, fits true to size, order your normal size.

Cashmere Grandfather Cardigan

V-neck, long sleeves, rib-knit cuffs and hem, front button closures, 100% cashmere.

Minnie Rose Distressed V-Neck Cashmere Sweater

V-neck, long raglan sleeves, distressed rib-knit trim, fits true to size; order your normal size.

Echo - Lux Ruana

Approximately 31" from back of neck to hem. Rayon/nylon/acrylic/cashmere. Imported.

Minnie Rose Boyfriend Cashmere Sweater

V-neck, three-quarter length dolman sleeves, rib-knit trim, side slits, relaxed silhouette. Fits true to size.

 

