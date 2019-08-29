Why You Should Play Brain Games & What to Choose

Here are the Benefits – One of the major problems that older people experience as part of senior living is deterioration of the ability to remember. With this, it is very important to practice and constantly do different activities that will be beneficial to the brain functions.

1. A Sense of Independence

Playing any of the brain games can provide a sense of independence as the older person tries to make sense of his or her world. It provides confidence to explore and think.

2. Develops Thinking Skills Faster

It is very important to maintain and improve the thinking skills of older people. For them to know what to do and not to forget the important things they need to do every day, they should be allowed to play games that will enhance their brain function.

3. Improves Concentration Level

Concentration is vital for seniors because it can help them do basic activities without the help of another person. With some of the different mind games, they will be able to improve their focus.

4. Improves Hand-eye Coordination

Hand and eye coordination is also another thing that is deteriorating when you get older. To combat this issue, one should consider playing games that will involve the mind and the hands.

5. A Great Sense of Purpose

One of the most important reminders for people who are taking care of older people is to never forget to remind them about their sense of purpose. Just letting them solve a simple puzzle will boost their mind and attitude about their importance in this world.

6. Increased Development of Social Skills

Some older folks experience depression and some are isolating themselves. If you ask them to play with you or solve a puzzle with you, their social skills are also being developed.

Older people need care and they should be guided as they go through this path. Older adults should be constantly reminded that they are not alone.

Not taking care of one’s mental health in older age can result in rapid mental health deterioration, often requiring the help of memory care homes. Make sure that both the body and mind are taken care of during retirement to ensure long, happy and healthy golden years.

Here are some of the brain games that can be beneficial for seniors:

Scrabble- This game requires two to four players whose task is to create words from the letters that are assigned to them. The letters will be positioned to create words in a 15×15 grid board.

Crossword Puzzles- A crossword puzzle comes in a form of a rectangular or a square grid. It has white-and-black squares and the main goal of the player is to fill out the white squares with the right word that is being described. Clues are given to allow you to know what the word is.

Sudoku – The main object of this game is to fill out a 9×9 grid with numbers to make sure that the 9 squares under the 3×3 parts of the larger square will be filled out with the complete numbers from 1-9. This is a logic-based puzzle game and it makes you think of the best combinations.

Jigsaw Puzzle – For this game, the player is expected to assemble and to interlock the different pieces to form a complete picture. The oddly shaped pieces may look the similar and this is one of the things that are making it a bit more challenging.

The Tray Game – This is not only a game for children. Putting objects on the specific tray where they should be is one of the memory games that can enhance how you think.

Brain Yoga – This is a game that enhances concentration. This is done with the use of the mind. You do not have to do anything that will require you to twist of your turn your body. This is a very simple squat exercise and it is very beneficial to your brain and your well-being.

Card Games – Spit, Uno, Poker, and Cheat are just few of the card games that are good for older people to train their memory, as recommended by https://www.memorycarefacilities.net. Card games are perfect in enhancing the brain functions. It helps the person think better and it enhances mental activities.

