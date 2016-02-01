Valentines Day – Are You For or Against It?

The words “Valentines Day” evoke images of flowers, chocolate and romantic candle-lit dinners. But when I asked my Facebook friends how they observe the day, I got a surprising variety of responses. The first, from a happily married pal, was unabashedly smug:

♥ I plan to brush up on my schandenfreude.

Followed quickly by this lament from a single friend:

♥ I just try to ignore the whole thing.

Indeed, being single on Valentine’s Day can be challenging. So what will my un-partnered pals be up to on this annual celebration of Happy Coupledom?

♥ I always wear black.

♥ I pretend it isn’t happening.

♥ Take out. Done!

♥ This will be my first Valentines Day since the divorce and my ex has the kids that weekend. I’ll probably console myself with an Ebay shopping spree.

♥ On February 14th I plan to enjoy some Take-out food so as to avoid all the annoying couples. And I’ll especially enjoy Chris Pratt’s spectacular abs in “Guardians of the Galaxy.” Best. Night. Ever.

As the comments poured in, one thing became quite clear. It’s great to be happily coupled on Valentine’s Day:

♥ Chocolate, flowers and champagne for us!

♥ We spend a quiet evening in our garden and celebrate our enduring love as the sun is setting. It’s really lovely!

♥ My husband always picks up a bottle — or three – or champagne. With flowers and candy, of course.

♥ My wonderful husband of 36 years always gets me a Valentine’s Day card. After I remind him to do so.

♥ My sweetie and I enjoy a romantic dinner — on the 15th. (We’ve learned that the food and service are much better the day after the holiday.)

♥ My husband gives me flowers and chocolate and breakfast in bed and I give him a fantastic home-made card. Then I get up and bake a peach pie for the whole family.

♥ My husband will buy me candy and a thoughtful card. I’ll shop for a nice card too, but will become so overwhelmed by all the choices that I’ll wind up with something that says “Happy Valentine’s Day to a Wonderful Son.” Yeah. That’s how we roll.

♥ No cards or gifts for us, just a quiet, romantic meal at home.

♥ In our 37 years of marriage, we’ve rarely observed it. We’re not so into Hallmark Holidays. We try to be especially kind to each other every day. If you love your partner, shouldn’t every day be Valentine’s Day?

♥ We usually just exchange goofy cards but I was pleased and surprised when my husband suggested a getaway weekend this year. Maybe it’s because we’ve been apart the last couple of weekends, or maybe he’s getting more romantic after all these years… either way, I’ll take it!

One friend apparently suffers from Valentine Phobia:

♥ I usually spend the day waiting for February 15. I love my husband but for some reason I’ve always hated Valentine’s Day. In my youth I must have had a traumatic class party.

♥ And I hope this pal was just kidding around:

♥ Instead of going through the drive through, on Valentine’s Day I bring my date right into the MacDonalds, where we dine in style.

Two of my friends were born on Valentine’s Day:

♥ I’m single. And the single best thing about a Valentines Day birthday? For me, the day has never been about cupid. Single or coupled, I always get flowers and chocolate!

♥ This Valentines Day my husband and I will celebrate the same way we have for the last 34 years. With a heart-shaped cake that says “Happy Birthday Honey!”

Some have creatively repurposed this celebration of romantic love:

♥ On Valentines Day I always host a Mother/Daughter Tea Party. It’s a beautiful event, often with one or more families represented by three or four generations. A celebration of love, but of a different kind.

I’ve never been romantic, so I’ll order a useful farm animal for a third world family from Heifer International in honor of my beloved. “Roses are red/violets are blue/I love you so much./Here’s a llama for you.”

♥ On Valentine’s Day years ago I rescued a blind ten-year-old poodle, dumped in a shelter to die. Of course, I named him Valentine. He was bright and healthy, but his owners had discarded him anyway because he was going blind. He lived to be 25 and was the love of my rescue life. On Valentines Day I’ll bring out the photo album and take the opportunity to look back and celebrate all the rescued animals that have gone before and all those who are part of my life now.

♥ On Valentine’s Day my husband and I deliver flowers to widows, a tradition we started one year when a dear friend passed away at about the same time my dad was suffering with Alzheimers. I asked hubby to get Valentines Day flowers for my Mom since Dad couldn’t. While at the florist, he also bought flowers for our recently widowed friend. We always deliver them in secret. Sadly, we’ve had to add more deliveries to the list each year. But it is so rewarding to spread some joy.

Finally, this response from my pal Stacia made me smile:

♥ It’s the day AFTER Valentines Day that interests me. All that chocolate goes on sale!!!

Happy Valentine’s Day! However you choose to celebrate, I hope you have a wonderful day.

Image Courtesy of Stuart Miles at FreeDigitalPhotos.net

