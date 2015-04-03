Tunics: The Perfect Fashion For Women Over 50

La Ti Da Tunic
Elegantly crafted to shape, flatter and fit, this tee-silhouette tunic is an exercise in versatility. Scoop neck, stitched detail, and an exaggerated kangaroo pocket set this basic apart. Misses 29-1/2" long. Shown in color Marshmallow. See additional colors.
Isabeau Sweater
A sweater with just the right trimmings, this touch-of-cashmere pullover is graced with a wide lace border at the bottom hem and on the long bell sleeves. Weaving at the neckline echoes the embellishment; set-in sleeves. See additional colors.
Ultimate Soft Tunic
Featuring modern "smock" styling any artist would love, this pullover is a masterpiece in sumptuous comfort. Collared V-neck tunic with high-low hem, slant patch pockets and gathering at back yoke in black. See additional colors.
Siesta Soft Sweater
Supremely soft and everyday-wearable, this sweater is the perfect fix when you're craving comfort. Ribbed trimmed hem. See additional colors.
Nalia Tunic
Try it on for sighs. Cotton, lavished with tonal embroidery, even on the sleeves, and paired with the comfort of slub jersey knit. Seamed back yoke, high-low hem. See additional colors.
Velvet Boyfriend Shirt
Velvet Boyfriend styling in comfort blends with ladylike luxury in the yummiest stretch velvet you've ever touched. Long cuffed sleeves. See the large choice of colors.
More great styles for women over 50:12 Best Special Event Dresses for Women Over 50
Fashionable Jeans Update Your Look Over 50
74 Comments
leslie
Please sign me up! Thanks
V.Grant
What are the prices please
V.Grant
Hi I am 69 medium size how can I purchase please
Hi hello
Charlotte
Nice top. I am 62 heavier on top 22/24 than bottom 16/18.
Judith Schiffhauer
Great for over 70
Melissa Martin
Really love all the styles! I’m pretty new to Pinterest. I have never ordered anything before. How do you purchase something?
Urmila Das
Love your styles. How can I purchase them? Thank you. Urmila
Dianne Morris
Hi Urmila,
Just click on the words in coral such as SEE MORE COLORS and you’ll be taken to the website so you can purchase the item. In some cases, styles have been sold out at this time but you can look for other tunics on that same retailer. We’ll also update the styles soon. Thank you! Dianne
Sandra Pope
Looks like what I’m looking for.
Yvonne Labban
I just came across your website on pinterest,
I love tunics especially that orange one, I live in Toronto. Are your fashion sold here?
Denise Francis
Why don’t you deliver to Australia
Frances Drew
Love tunics!
Pauline Thatcher
I love all the V Neck designs and the flows materials !! Just wish I could get a delivery to Australia!
Dianne Morris
I agree. We’d like to see those cool Australian ideas too.
Linda Grigg
Thrse tunics are stylish and look comfortable.
Rhonda
Where is the orange one shown?
Louise Ward
How do I buy dresses on line through Zestnow
Dianne Morris
Hi Louise,
I’m glad you’ve found things you like. We actually preview and recommend items from a variety of retailers. Just click on the item and you will be taken directly to that item at the retailer so you can buy it directly from the source.
Dianne
Bonnie
Looks nice…like to see more
Lori
Love comfy and stylish outfits
Donna wamser
I love wearing tunics and leggings. They are so comfy and my age is 68
Linda Lee
I just love the orange colored one for fall.
Linda Lee
Looks like something I could have in my closet as a go to for just about any where.
Becky Beasley
Great style for over 50s.
Kim Tuel
My FAVE go- to top!
Dianne Morris
I love them too. What other categories of styles do you like?
NancyBlakemore
I would like to see your styles.
Ming
I want your new styles
Sharon Johns
Sign me up for free updates please as a older women your line of clothes look fabulous
B.L.Brinkley
The advertising is perfect for my age.
Dianne Morris
Take a look at these new tunic styles. We’ve updated the styles.
Jill
Hello
D McAskill
your tops are suitable for my age group. What do you have under needle for fall?
Paula Booze
Love all the tops I’ve seen so far would like to see more of the fall colors.
Dianne Morris
Hi Paula,
We heard you and we’ve just updated for fall and more to come.
Christolien Olivier
Do you have any plus size?
Deborrah Ogg
Great site. Happy I found it.
Beth
Love these styles!
Linda Curtis
Looks good. How about the price.
Den Rich
Looks good for my sister and Myself! Perfect for my size and SHAPE.
Judith
I love the “tunic ” fashion so few available for the over 60s.
Looking forward to your emails.
Rachel
I just live a good tunic with a mandarin collar because it’s does wonders of osteoporosis
Dianne Morris
Interesting – what does it do for you?
Bev
Thanks for putting me in touch with Eileen Fisher fashions.
Dianne Morris
Your welcome. Do let us know any other ideas you’d like to see covered.
Bev
Thanks for the great suggestions!
Sandy
Looking forward to emails
Dianne Morris
Great – Anything you’d like to see covered?
Dianne Morris
I agree. Leggings are a nice contrast, very current looking (and the tunic covers some of my middle issues!)
Nan Smith
Always looking for more tunics. My favourite clothing with leggings or jeggings!
KIMBERLY STRINGER
I like the Eileen Fisher style of blouses.
Dianne Morris
I agree. Eileen Fisher tunics are especially flattering and easy to wear. There’s a big range of colors in some styles too.
Astrid
I dont see the orange tunic from the Pinterest photo in the photos above.
Ever James
I love the orange tunic, how do I buy it?
Dianne
Hi Ever James,
I like it too and it comes in lots of colors. Just click on the “See More Colors” which appears in orange type under the photo. It will take you right to the source.
Dawn
I also like the orange tunic. I don’t c how to order it
Rosa Maria
Good to find fashionable ,chic clothes for 50+.
lorette "Khdeja" alexander
Must love tunics….these are great
Paulette
Would like to order
Dianne Morris
Hi Paulette,
Great! Just click on the orange type “See More Colors” and you’ll be directed to the site where you can place an order.
Maureen
Interested in seeing more styles in plus sizes for 50 plus
Dianne
Hi Maureen,
I hope you saw our new article on Plus Sizes!
Emily
Attempted to signup and you refused saying I had too many sign up requests. As I have never attempted to do so, I don’t understand this
Millie Marie
Im 69 petite and I need to reinvent myself!
I like these styles
Dianne Morris
Millie,
Good for you. We all need to refresh and update our styles from time to time. You might consider this very popular article also. https://upsideof50.com/12-best-special-event-dresses-for-women-over-50/
Renee
Where is the white blouse posted on Pinterest? That led me to this link?
Darlene Martin
Yes where is it???
Linda Zittel
This is just what I have been looking for!
Barbara
Love all of your suggestions. Bare arms are sometimes not a pretty sight.
I have some tunics from J.Jill that are very similar to the ones shown from
Eileen Fisher but are at a lower price point.
http://www.jjill.com/jjillonline/ProdNav/grid.aspx?q=tunics
Val Price
could you tell me the brand of the three tunics at the top of your article?
Dianne Morris
Hi Val,
The brand is Pleione, a Nordstrom exclusive. Here’s a link. http://shop.nordstrom.com/s/pleione-mixed-media-v-neck-tunic-regular-petite-nordstrom-exclusive/4021631?cm_mmc=Linkshare-_-partner-_-10-_-1&siteId=m_CMP5f1GxA-wyn4ZU0GxkpNZ8sy0emDGw
Dianne
Dianne Morris
Hi Val,
Those tunics are all from Soft Surroundings. Click on the coral dress in the bottom row, second from right.
Dianne
mikesuper
No matter whether you’re attending a wedding, prom, or any other formal occasion, wearing a dress that fits you perfectly is often a have to make sure you appear and feel your most effective! One size commonly does not match all and lots of women discover that they need to get their dresses altered. It can be scary handing your dress over to somebody knowing that it’s going under the scissors and going to have stitches ripped out or hems shortened. No matter exactly where you’re going to have your dress altered, these recommendations can help you to become ready when acquiring your dress altered for the ideal match.
joy
Enjoyed reading this article. Sometimes tunics are shown only on “the younger set” and I wasn’t sure it was for over-sixty me. I have a few and love their forgiving-style. Thank you. jkw