Tunics: The Perfect Fashion For Women Over 50

Tunics – the loose fit is comfortable on the body, and a perfect figure is not required. We like the arm coverage and the flattering necklines. Beautiful fabrics, embroideries and trims have the special touch to create a favorite outfit. They’re easy to wear over jeans or pants, giving you a touch of glamour. This beautiful collection of tunic styles works for all the different moods and activities in your life over 50. They each come in a variety of flattering colors and all are easy and comfortable to wear. The tunic featured above is the essence of casual elegance; the sheer chiffon tunic floats over a soft knit tank lining to a side-slit dropped-tail hem. See additional colors.