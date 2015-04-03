Tunics: The Perfect Fashion For Women Over 50

https://Upsideof50.annvbaker.com

As a designer and entrepreneur, products for women have been my focus through my several companies. I started with fun jewelry sold to retailers. Then Miraflores Designs supplied custom toiletries to hotel chains. Bay Linens created decorative bedding, and home products sold to U.S. retailers and in Hong Kong and Japan.

As the editor of https://Upsideof50.annvabaker.com, I’m working with Ann Baker to focus on women over 50 who want to expand their vibrant lives and connect with each other.