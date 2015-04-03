women's tunics
Fashion & Beauty

Tunics: The Perfect Fashion For Women Over 50

/74 Comments
Tunics – the loose fit is comfortable on the body, and a perfect figure is not required. We like the arm coverage and the flattering necklines. Beautiful fabrics, embroideries and trims have the special touch to create a favorite outfit. They’re easy to wear over jeans or pants, giving you a touch of glamour. This beautiful collection of tunic styles works for all the different moods and activities in your life over 50.  They each come in a variety of flattering colors and all are easy and comfortable to wear. The tunic featured above is the essence of casual elegance; the sheer chiffon tunic floats over a soft knit tank lining to a side-slit dropped-tail hem. See additional colors.
La Ti Da Tunic

Elegantly crafted to shape, flatter and fit, this tee-silhouette tunic is an exercise in versatility. Scoop neck, stitched detail, and an exaggerated kangaroo pocket set this basic apart. Misses 29-1/2" long. Shown in color Marshmallow. See additional colors.

Isabeau Sweater

A sweater with just the right trimmings, this touch-of-cashmere pullover is graced with a wide lace border at the bottom hem and on the long bell sleeves. Weaving at the neckline echoes the embellishment; set-in sleeves. See additional colors.

Poet Blouse

Perfect for dreamy evenings and inspired days. Fluid rayon crepe with shirred shoulders, looped covered buttons, ruffled-cuff sleeves and a touch of romance. See additional colors.

Ultimate Soft Tunic

Featuring modern "smock" styling any artist would love, this pullover is a masterpiece in sumptuous comfort. Collared V-neck tunic with high-low hem, slant patch pockets and gathering at back yoke in black. See additional colors.

Siesta Soft Sweater

Supremely soft and everyday-wearable, this sweater is the perfect fix when you're craving comfort. Ribbed trimmed hem. See additional colors.

Simone Pullover

Sumptuously soft with a touch of cozy, lightweight wool, this cooler-days staple will make you feel pampered all season long - no wonder we gave it our highest softness rating. Features V-neck and set-in long sleeves. See additional colors.

Nalia Tunic

Try it on for sighs. Cotton, lavished with tonal embroidery, even on the sleeves, and paired with the comfort of slub jersey knit. Seamed back yoke, high-low hem. See additional colors.

Velvet Boyfriend Shirt

Velvet Boyfriend styling in comfort blends with ladylike luxury in the yummiest stretch velvet you've ever touched. Long cuffed sleeves. See the large choice of colors.

Francesca Shirt & Cami

With swirls of lace and ruffle trim at the high collar and cuffs, this gorgeous shirt kicks the romance trend into high gear. Curved hem. Cotton voile lining. See additional color.

(Visited 118,042 times, 1 visits today)
Share this article:
0

Dianne Morris

https://Upsideof50.annvbaker.com

As a designer and entrepreneur, products for women have been my focus through my several companies. I started with fun jewelry sold to retailers. Then Miraflores Designs supplied custom toiletries to hotel chains. Bay Linens created decorative bedding, and home products sold to U.S. retailers and in Hong Kong and Japan.

As the editor of https://Upsideof50.annvabaker.com, I’m working with Ann Baker to focus on women over 50 who want to expand their vibrant lives and connect with each other.

See author's posts

You May Also Like

How to Make Bare Legs Prettier After 50

April 3, 2015

‘Going Gray’ Author Considers Gray Hair

January 1, 1970

How to Eliminate Your Skin’s Sun Damage

December 9, 2015

74 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WP Facebook Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com