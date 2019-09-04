Tips for Keeping Your Grandchildren Safe While You Drive

Knowing you’re still fit to drive is one thing. Taking the necessary safety precautions for traveling with kids is another. Protect your grandchildren from any road mishaps and emergencies using these valuable senior driving tips in this simple guide.

We’re all getting on in years, but that doesn’t mean we can’t have fun with our grandkids. As long as you can honestly say that you’re fit to drive, you can keep taking the senior driving test to stay on the road. Your age shouldn’t deter you from making new memories with the newer additions to the family.

If you’re looking for some senior driving tips, you’ve come to the right place. We have to keep our precious little ones safe, right? Senior citizens driving statistics can be scary, so why not take all the necessary precautions to stay out of harm’s way?

In this senior guide for safe driving, we’re going to help you plan your next road trip with the kids. We’re going to cover some pointers to remember for a safe and memorable ride. If you’re interested in the latest auto safety gadgetry, check out these Bluetooth handsfree car kit reviews. Let’s begin!

1. Brush up on Your Defensive Driving Skills

Defensive driving is all about staying focused and being aware of your surroundings at all times. To make sure you don’t get into any accidents, cut out distractions. Don’t answer calls or get too engaged in a car game. That’s a job for the grandparent in the passenger seat.

Check your mirrors regularly and don’t depend on other drivers to do the right thing. Most drivers are single-minded and won’t go out of their way to let you pass or merge. Assume what’s going to happen 30 seconds ahead of you, so you’re always prepared to react.

Most of all, lower your risk for any sort of collision by keeping your speed down. At the very least, follow speed limits. Doing so will help you have better control over your vehicle. If you’re not too confident skills, you can always take a senior driving course.

2. Get Your Health Checked

As part of your senior driving assessment, you have to get your eyesight and hearing checked. This is to make sure that you see and hear everything around you adequately. You can always get Lasik eye surgery, get fitted for the proper glasses, and get a hearing aid to help you out.

If you have any health conditions, ask your doctor about the medication you’re taking. Some of them might affect your ability to drive and react quickly.

3. Safe Packing Tips

Kids need a lot of stuff. Make sure their parents have packed enough clothes and toys for the trip. If the kids are on some kind of medication, ask their parents how to administer it properly. To handle allergic reactions, have an EpiPen handy and know how to use it.

If you have to bring your medication along, make sure they’re out of reach. Roving hands that can get into granny’s purse can be a nightmare to deal with. As for food, pack snacks that won’t be a choking hazard. For example, we wouldn’t advise you to pack grapes, hard candies, and popcorn. Instead, bring thinly sliced apples and pears, peas, grated zucchini, and yogurt.

4. Be Prepared to Stop a Lot

You’re going to have to stop at roadside rest stops and gas stations so the kids can use the bathroom and let out pent-up energy. For younger children, choose a family or unisex bathroom so you can accompany them. For older kids, warn them about this stranger danger so that they don’t interact with anyone unfamiliar.

5. Know When to Use a Booster Seat

Parents usually let their kids graduate from their booster seats way too early. The AAP recommends that you keep using a booster seat until the child reaches 4’9” tall and 8 to 12 years old. Use a seat belt to test this out. If your grandchild buckles him or herself in place and it cuts across the child’s neck, he or she is still too short. Using a booster seat will cut the risk for serious injury by up to 45% compared to using a seat belt alone.

Conclusion: Being on the road with the kids gives us a perfect chance to bond and make connections. While you’re having a good time, it can’t hurt to always be on the side. Do you have any other safety tips to share with our readers? Share them below.

