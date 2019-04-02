Remember These Top Models from the 1960’s – 1980’s?

Remember the famous and iconic models you admired during the 1960’s, 1970’s and 1980’s? These women may be retired from modeling, but they are involved in interesting activities including acting, cosmetic lines and writing.

What do they have in common? They are all active, over 50, over 60 and over 70 – all active, attractive and accomplished.

Kim Alexis

In the 1980s, Kim Alexis was one of the top supermodels in the industry, featured on everything from the cover ofVogue to Revlon campaigns. She attended college at the University of Rhode Island, and was accepted into a five year pharmacy program.She was discovered at the age of 18 and modeled with the Elite Talent Agency in New York City. She set the record for Glamour magazine covers and appeared in 6 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editions. In 1983 she became the face of Revlon’s premium Ultima II line, replacing Lauren Hutton.As her career progressed, she made the transition from model to broadcast journalism and other television hosting spots. She worked for 3 years as the Fashion Editor for Good Morning America then became the television host of kid and family shows as well as a travel show. Kim has also published both fiction and non-fiction books about the modeling business and tries to encourage women to “be their best in all areas of life”. She has been a fitness buff her whole life and spends a great deal of her time focusing on health, wellness, and nutrition for women. Alexis is divorced from former NHL hockey player Ron Duguay, with whom she has a son, Noah. She also has two sons, Jamie and Bobby, with ex-husband Jim Stockton. Alexis raised her family in Tampa, Florida. She married Jeff Schwartz in November of 2017 and they currently live in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Carol Alt

She was born in Flushing, Queens, New York. While waiting tables in the summer, she decided to try modeling to save money for college. During the 1980s she appeared on over 500 magazine covers. Two of her most famous pictures include a 1980 cover of Harper’s Bazaar and the 1982 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. During the height of her popularity, she was the face of ad campaigns for Diet Pepsi, General Motors, Cover Girl Cosmetics, Noxzema, Hanes, Givenchy and numerous others. She was the first model to produce her own posters and calendars. She appeared in a variety of films, many of which were Italian productions.Her resume includes movies and television shows as well. Participating in the 2008 season of Donald Trump’s The Celebrity Apprentice, she raised a total of $40,000 for her charity, the Tony Alt Memorial Foundation, which provides financial education assistance to young adults. She is also known as best-selling author of books on raw nutrition and a Saturday afternoon TV show, A Healthy You & Carol Alt. Alt married former New York Rangers defenseman Ron Greschner in 1983. They divorced in 1996. She has since been in a long-term relationship with former New York Islanders forward Alexei Yashin.

Christie Brinkley

After high school graduation in California in 1973, Christie Brinkley moved to Paris, to study art. She was discovered by American photographer Errol Sawyer in a post office in Paris. She is widely known as the original “California Girl”, especially after appearing on the cover of several Sports Illustrated magazines throughout the 1970s and 1980s. She also holds the record for the longest period, 25 years, as the face of Cover Girl cosmetics. Since 1973, Brinkley has been on more than 500 magazine covers and branched out into television hosting as well. She won the Broadway Beacon Award for her performance as Roxie Hart in Chicago. At 65, Brinkley is still stunning and newsworthy. Her financial holdings in 2018 were worth an estimated $250 million, primarily as the owner of several companies and real estate. She has been married four times – most famously, to singer Billy Joel – with whom she has a daughter, Alexa Ray Joel. Her fourth marriage, to architect Peter Cook, with whom she had 2 children, ended in a much-publicized 2008 divorce after his affair with a young assistant. They were married from 1996-2008.

Janice Dickinson

Originally from Brooklyn, New York, Dickinson has spent the majority of her modeling career in New York. Dickinson has been open about the emotional and physical abuse she suffered as a child and teenager, and how her father used to sexually abuse one of her sisters. Of her childhood with her “rageoholic pedophile” of a father, Dickinson stated, “Because I wouldn’t give in and let him have sex with me, I was verbally and physically abused on a daily basis. I was told that I looked like a boy and wouldn’t amount to anything.”As one of the most controversial figures in the modeling world, Janice Dickinson is the self-proclaimed “world’s first supermodel”. One of the most successful models of the 1970s and 1980s, she also served as a judge on four cycles on America’s Next Top Model beginning in 2003. She opened a modeling agency in 2005, which was documented in the reality television series The Janice Dickinson Modeling Agency (2006–08).She is known today for her appearances on several television shows (she was a judge in the earlier seasons of Tyra Banks’ America’s Next Top Model). As a panelist, Dickinson became known for her wit and incisive, brutally honest critiques. Dickinson frequently quarreled with her fellow judges, particularly Kimora Lee Simmons and Nolé Marin. A recurring source of tension between Dickinson and Banks concerned plus-size models. She then had her own show on Oxygen, The Janice Dickinson Modeling Agency. Her modeling career peaked in the 1980s. She was one of the most photographed supermodels of her time and was close friends with Gia Carangi – a fellow supermodel who died of HIV at the age of 26 (Angelina Jolie portrayed her in the movie, Gia).Dickinson’s outspoken manner, shameless use of plastic surgery, and tough love approach to the modeling industry has made her an icon that is either loved or loathed. Her exact birthday is still a mystery, as she has quoted various dates throughout the years and in her memoirs including No Lifeguard on Duty: The Accidental Life of the World’s First Supermodel. Dickinson has been married three times and has two children – a son and a daughter.

Lauren Hutton

Lauren Hutton is an all-American model and actress from Charleston, South Carolina whose career got its “big break” when she posed for Playboy at the age of 20, and then signed a contract for $1 million with Revlon Cosmetics in 1974. Before modeling, she attended college and received a BA from Tulane University. Aesthetically, her signature is the gap in her teeth, which people suggested she fix during her early modeling years. Instead, she embraced this imperfection and people started to recognize her unique selling point of having a “down home” appeal. Born in 1943, she is now in her mid ’70’s, still very attractive and vibrant.She is still signed to IMG models in New York, London, and Paris. In 2011, Hutton walked the runway for Tom Ford’s spring 2012 collection. She is also featured as the face for Alexis Bittar’s jewelry campaign. She appeared in a campaign title “Do Something” by designer Alexander Wang, alongside Rod Stewart and Kate Moss in 2015, and was featured in Tod’s Timeless Icons retrospective in 2016. She was also featured in H&Ms fall 2016 video campaign. At New York Fashion Week 2016, Hutton walked the runway for Bottega Veneta’s spring 2017 show. Her acting career included her film debut in the Paper Lion (1968), and later praise for her performances in James Toback’s The Gambler(1974), opposite James Caan. She also starred in John Carpenter’s TV movie Someone’s Watching Me! (1978) and played the female lead in American Gigolo (1980). She went on to appear in Lassiter(1984), Once Bitten (1985), and Guilty as Charged (1992) She’s continued acting in films most recently I Feel Pretty, a 2018 American comedy film. She also appeared in many television movies. Hutton is one of the few celebrities who has never married. “Never meeting my father was the most painful thing in my life,” Hutton said in 1996. “I look just like him and I’m named for him, but all I have are these two books of his letters and drawings from the war. The day of my birth he wrote and told me about our ancestors, what he thought was important in the world, what books I should read and what he wanted for me.” Her father was a native of Mississippi. He grew up next-door to William Faulkner, and was stationed England during World War II.

Iman

Iman Mohamed Abdulmajid – known simply as “Iman” – is a Somalian supermodel-turned actress and entrepreneur. Designers such as Halston, Calvin Klein, Yves Saint Laurent, and Donna Karan have all credited her as being one of their muses. She was discovered by Peter Beard, an American photographer, while she was attending college in Kenya.As one of the most striking women in fashion history (thanks to her exotic accent, flawless skin, delicate features, and long Nefertiti-esque neck), she is also famous for her film work, humanitarian efforts, and long marriage to David Bowie (she was married twice before). David died on January 10, 2016. “I will never remarry. I mentioned my husband the other day with someone, and they said to me: ‘You mean your late husband?’ I said, no, he is always going to be my husband,”Today, Iman manages her cosmetics company (Iman Cosmetics), which specializes in foundations for women with difficult-to-match skin tones. She is also involved in several charities including Keep A Child Alive and the Children’s Defense Fund. Iman ended a modeling contract with De Beers because her stance against blood diamonds was a conflict.

Beverly Johnson

Beverly Johnson became a household name in the fashion industry when she became the first black model to be featured on the cover of Vogue magazine in 1974. She was discovered while studying criminal justice at Northeastern University. Although she has not been as widely photographed as other models of her generation, such as Christie Brinkley, her work has made a great impact with her television audience.Johnson was a judge on the TV Land show “She’s Got The Look”, which featured aspiring models over the age of 35. The New York Times named Johnson one of the 20th century’s most influential people in fashion in 2008. She starred in many television dramas including “Beverly’s Full House,” an American reality documentary television series which debuted March 31, 2012, on the Oprah Winfrey Network with 388,000 viewers.She first married at the age of 19 and has since been divorced twice and has a daughter. One of her more high-profile relationships was in 1995 when she dated actor Chris Noth – also known as “Mister Big” in Sex and the City. In 2014, she revealed an important story to Vanity Fair, Bill Cosby Drugged Me.This is My Story.

Cheryl Tiegs

Originally from rural Minnesota, her family moved to California in 1952. As a senior at high school, she posed for a swimsuit ad for a local bathing suit manufacturer, Cole of California. The ad, which appeared in Seventeen, launched her career as a model. Although she enrolled as an English major at, she left college before her junior year to pursue her career. Frequently described as the first American “Super Model.” She had the right look at the right time in the culture.Tiegs was the first model to appear twice on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, but she significantly raised her profile in 1978, when she posed in a fishnet swimsuit. The “Pink Bikini” poster, became an iconic image of 1970s pop culture. By 17, she had already been featured on the cover of Glamour magazine. The covers of Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, and Elle soon followed. Tiegs additionally made the cover of People four times, and did three covers for TIME, most notably for the “All-American Model” cover story in 1978. A year later, she was signed to a reported $1.5 million two-year contract with Cover Girl cosmetics, then the biggest contract ever. In 2004, Tiegs was inducted into the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue’s 40th anniversary “Hall of Fame,”and was included on People’s 2008 50 Most Beautiful People list, and Men’s Health Magazine’s 2012 “100 Hottest Women of All Time” feature.In 2001 Tiegs posed in a bikini for the cover of More, (the magazine aimed at older, affluent women) and earned considerable praise for breaking age barriers related to fitness, fashion, and beauty.She no longer models but occasionally makes a guest appearance on television shows. Tiegs was in the latest season of The Celebrity Apprentice. She has been married four times and has a son.

Twiggy

Born Lesley Lawson, “Twiggy” is one of the most iconic models in history. She was the face of the “swinging sixties” in the UK, becoming a teen model at the beginning of the decade. Unlike the faces of fashion that came before her, Twiggy was extremely thin with short blonde hair and large eyes that were always graced with long dark lashes. She is known for single-handedly changing society’s perception of ideal beauty, shifting their tastes from curvy Marilyn Monroe-type women to skinny “Twiggy” figures.She was named “The Face of 1966” by the Daily Express newspaper and voted British Woman of the Year. By 1967, she had modeled in France, Japan, and the US, and had landed on the covers of Vogue and The Tatler. Her fame had spread worldwide.After modelling, Twiggy enjoyed a successful career as a screen, stage, and television actress. Her role in The Boy Friend (1971) brought her two Golden Globe Awards. In 1983 she made her Broadway debut in the musical, My One and Only, for which she earned a Tony nomination for Best Actress in a Musical. She later hosted her own series Twiggy’s People, in which she interviewed celebrities; she also appeared as a judge on the reality show America’s Next Top Model. Her 1998 autobiography Twiggy in Black and White entered the best-seller lists. Since 2005, she has modeled for the department store, Marks and Spencer,to promote their rebranding, appearing in television advertisements and print media. In 2012, she worked alongside Marks & Spencer’s designers to launch an exclusive clothing collection for the M&S Woman range.She married American actor Michael Whitney in 1977 and had a daughter, Carly. She became a widow in 1983 when Whitney had a sudden heart attack. Twiggy later remarried Leigh Lawson, to whom she is still married. They live in London and also have a home in Suffolk.

Veruschka

Veruschka von Lehndorff, professionally known as Veruschka, is a Prussian-born model who is known for both her avant-garde look as well as her family’s history in Europe. During World War II, her father was a German reserve officer who became part of the German resistance. Her brother was executed when she was five years old, for an alleged attempt to assassinate Hitler. It wasn’t until she moved to Florence that she was discovered by photographer Ugo Mulas at the age of 20. As a full-time model, she has worked in Paris, New York City, and Munich with other famous names including Salvador Dali.Veruschka stepped away from the fashion industry in 1975 after a dispute with then editor-in-chief of Vogue, Grace Mirabella. On occasion, she is still featured on the catwalks, as she was in 2010 for Giles Deacon’s collection at London Fashion Week. She is now about 80 and very active.

Can you match these models with their pictures?

