Quick, Easy to Prepare (Healthy) Recipes

Here is a useful collection of delicious and easy-to-make recipes collected from various sources.

Breakfast, lunch, or dinner—doesn’t matter which meal it is, you need it fast, and you don’t want to sacrifice nutrition. Whether you’re cooking for a big household or your numbers have dwindled to two, there are recipes aplenty that are fast, delicious, and healthy. Don’t be afraid to mix it up and try new foods or cooking methods. We’ve picked some of our favorites that are perfect for smaller families but can be doubled or tripled to feed a crowd. Some are traditional with a twist while others have unusual combinations that you’ll want to add to your regular recipe line up.

Pumpkin turns tradition on its head with this recipe by Martha Stewart. It gives grilled cheese a definite fall flavor. Cheese and butter provide calcium, but they can also come with a lot of fat. Opt for low-fat cheeses like mozzarella and try whole wheat bread for some extra fiber.

A touch of sweet peaches tempers the kick of the jalapeno and combines it with classic chicken and rice. The heat of winter with summer peaches makes this a meal for any time of year. Plus, it takes all of 30 minutes to throw it together. Add a vegetable side dish and you’ve got a complete meal. We love that this one serves two people so no need to cut the recipe in half.

Yes, we just suggested a chicken and rice recipe, but chicken and rice are so easy and delicious it’s hard not to add another. So we went with the path of least resistance and tacked on one more. This one takes a mere 15 minutes and substitutes regular rice with cauliflower rice to reduce carbs and bump up the nutritional value. Once all is said and done, it’s gluten-free and Keto-friendly.

If you haven’t tried zoodles yet it’s time to give them a whirl. A little fancy, a little fun, and a lot healthy is the perfect way to describe this salad. This fresh meal is perfect if you’re watching your meat intake and trying to cut down on carbs. You’ll need a spiralizer to make your zoodles then add the cheese and veggies. A touch of balsamic brings flavor and zip that make this a great dinner side dish or main lunch course.

Homemade teriyaki sauce beats anything in a bottle. If you’re cutting carbs, you can skip the rice and add quinoa or if you’re really adventurous, zoodles. Twenty minutes and you’ve got a delicious meal ready to go. You can always toss in a few more vegetables for variety and extra vitamins and minerals.

Two delicious flavors of fall mix together in this recipe of pressure cooker perfection. Pressure cookers, multi-cookers, and slow cookers open the door to healthy cooking on your time table. You have to plan the meal in advance, but with recipes like this one that are meat-free, you can use the delayed start and have a hot meal ready whenever you need it.

Conclusion

Good health doesn’t have to be complicated or hard. The right mix of flavors can make a simple dish taste special. And with these recipes, you’ll bring simplicity back to your healthy cooking.