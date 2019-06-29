white pants cover photo
Fashion & Beauty

New White Pants – Perfect Summer Coordinate for Your Wardrobe

/No Comments

White pants look wonderfully fresh and summery.  They go with everything and they coordinate with most tops you already have. With so many different choices of styles, you can easily find the look that’s perfect for you -- and for your existing tops and for the right occasion.

We especially like these styles because they have been carefully engineered with clever slimming constructions and comfortable waistbands.

We also appreciate that they come in a very wide range of sizes from extra-small to extra-large and a wide range of heights. It’s so much easier to find the right fit.

Relaxed Leggings

We love the look of leggings especially when they are like these - more relaxed and comfortable. This style is pull-on easy with a slimming front-contour elastic waistband. The hems have a side slit. The soft knit glides comfortably over the body and recovers its shape after wearing. 95% Cotton/5% Spandex

Arabella Cropped Pants

These slightly cropped woven-denim pants have a charming mini ruffle detail at the hem with the slit embellished with a rhinestone bead. They have a front zip fly, five pockets and sit at the natural waist. Machine Wash Cold Separately, Gentle Cycle. 98% Cotton, 2% Spandex

Super Stretch Lattice Capri

This slim fit style has built-in tummy control and the stretch twill fabric moves comfortably with you. It sits at the natural waist and the classic straight leg has clever lattice detailing. The hem sits on the lower leg in classic Capri styling. Machine Wash Cold, Separately, Gentle Cycle

Newport Beach Pants

This wide legged style with decorative coconut buttons has a bit more of a dramatic presence which would be especially great for summer socializing. It still has pull-on comfort and fit. 92% Cotton/8% Spandex

5-Pocket Pull-On Crop

This skinny cropped style has the look of classic jeans styling but it has been cleverly engineered for a more flattering fit. The front fly is faux styling to minimize bulk and the rear patch pockets minimize the wearer's behind. This style sits just below natural waist and has a touch of stretch. Misses 25" inseam.

Catalina Cropped Pants

These ultra-slimming, stretch-twill cropped pants have a hidden tummy panel and an elastic waist. They sit at the natural waist. The wide embroidered bands at the cropped hem line are a charming stylish detail. Machine wash cold, inside out in a gentle cycle, hang to dry. Ironing is unlikely to be needed. Do not dry clean.

Colorful Metro Legging

This legging style comes in a great many colors but white is the classic. The wide elastic waist makes it a pull-on with legging styling. A side band of brass buttons up from each hem adds a nice decorative touch. We love the wide size and color options in this style - Misses, Petite, Tall and Plus Sizes in as many as 14 colors are offered.

Metro Crop Leggings

This style offers the same slim Metro look and construction but in a fashionable cropped style. It's especially useful for warmer weather. They are also pull-on and come in a wide range of sizes, although fewer colors than the Colorful Metro Legging.

Slimsations Crop Leggings

Perfect for an active or relaxing life, this style is cropped and styled with a charming little gathered detail at the hem. It also has an elastic waistband and a wide, hold-it-in yoke. In White, Black or Navy.

 

Share this article:
error0

Dianne Morris

Dianne Morris

As a designer and entrepreneur, products for women have been my focus through my several companies. At first it was fun jewelry. Then Miraflores Designs supplied custom toiletries to hotel chains. Later Bay Linens created decorative bedding and home products sold to retailers in the U.S., Hong Kong and Japan. After retirement, I started ZestNow.com which has now transitioned to https://Upsideof50.com with Ann Baker. We focus on women over 50 who want to expand their vibrant lives and connect with each other.

See author's posts

You May Also Like

5 Tips to Protect Your Hands From Signs of Aging

January 1, 2014

6 Best Non-Surgical Treatments for a Quick Lift

January 24, 2015

Wow! She Looks Great – For Her Age

February 22, 2016

Leave a Reply

WP2FB Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
%d bloggers like this: