Look Your Party Best in Evening Makeup

FACE

Primers are paramount to have your makeup last and keep you looking fresh and dazzling for hours. Use primers on your face and eyes before applying foundation or tinted hydrating moisturizer for a radiant glow and skin that glistens!

EYES

Smokey eyes are a hot favorite! Create this look by using dark or deep shades of eyeshadows on your lids with eyeliner and smudge and line the water line on the lower inner rim. Indulge yourself with the shimmering festive colors of gold, bronze or silver. Dab a touch of color on the lids or brow bones (Area directly beneath your brow). Well defined eyebrows do the same for the eyes as a frame does for a picture. The eyes are competed and creates a finished look.

Note: Be cautious adding shimmer to crepey skin on the eyes. Instead use shimmer on your cheek bones and decolletage or add shinny lip gloss on the center of the lower lip.

CHEEKS

Select a blush most flattering to your complexion and combines well with your eyes. Dramatic smokey eyes look best with softer cheek color. More natural eyeshadows par well with a bit more color applied to the apples of the cheeks to give a flushed, cheerful sexy look. Brighten your cheeks and give a healthy illuminating glow with a light touch of highlighter placed high on the cheekbones.

LIPS

This is the perfect time of the year to luxuriate with intensely rich red lip colors or nearly nude creamy shades. Line lips with a lip liner slightly darker than your natural lip tone and blend the line with a lip brush to soften.

Stay stylish and sophisticated by matching alluring smokey eyes with a stroke or drop of shimmer with light nude lips. Balance soft eye color with deep vintage red lips. Gently tap on a sparking red or golden lip gloss over lipstick or wear gloss lip glow alone for a sheer, glossy sensuous look.

Now you have an open invitation to look truly amazing for the evening or wherever you may be…toast it up!

