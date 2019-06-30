A New View on Motherhood, Marriage, and Reinventing Ourselves.

Dr. Frieda Birnbaum made headlines eight years ago when she gave birth to twin boys at the age of sixty. And despite being a psychotherapist who had counseled other mothers for decades, Birnbaum secretly wondered: What have I gotten myself into? Can I keep up?

It turned out she could, and then some. Like so many people who take on new things at age sixty and older, Birnbaum discovered a new lease on life. She felt more energized than ever (on most days, anyway) to run after twins Josh and Jaret. “Life Begins at 60” is a book with practical advice for a positive outlook and staying active while aging. As Birnbaum reveals, it’s possible, even easy, to look and feel fabulous—and glamorous—in our sixties and well beyond.

My book “Life Begins at 60”, is about how the expectations of age has changed. We are living life later, with careers, relationships and families. Middle age should be redefined as peak years, the rocking chair is being replaced with white water rafting and tennis. Life is a dress rehearsal and retirement is being replaced with second careers. Age is being redefined as I was quoted in Newsweek. Women are coming out of the closet to speak about age. It is our last frontier. When I had twins at 60 the country was shocked, I was more shocked at how the country looked at my age. I reinvented myself and you can to with a second career, had children later, had a producer interested in a TV show and a possible movie about my life. All the major shows called but my message is clear don’t wait for someone else to tell you who you should be. It is the passion you have in your life that should define you, not your age. Women around the world have called to tell me I gave them permission to be vital. Every five years you need to reassess your life. Dual careers, taking turns, men as nurturers and women in careers can be a trade off. Women with careers and children are often thought of as selfish, while men are thought of as family men. Life is being redefined. See the book Life Begins at 60

Share this article: 0

Like this: Like Loading...