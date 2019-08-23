Lagging Behind on Retirement Planning? Read This

Women, more than men are often guilty of neglecting their financial goals, especially retirement

planning. If you are about to hit 50 or already are in your 50’s and still haven’t started on or are lagging

behind on your retirement saving goals, these tips can help you.

 Increase Your Contribution to 401(k)

The 50’s is a good time to increase contributions to your 401(k). Since you are most likely to enjoy

peak earnings in your 50’s and early 60’s, you may also fall in a higher marginal tax group than

you will be during your retirement time frame. Simply put, you will have to pay less tax when

the retirement time comes. This is also applicable to your 401(k) and other similar plans. Hence,

if you choose a Roth 401(k) offered by your employer, you need to pay taxes on the income now

but can later enjoy tax-free withdrawals.

In 2019 for anyone under 50, the contribution limit is $19,000, but those aged 50 or above can

make an additional contribution of $6,000. So if you are about to turn 50 or are already in your

50s, you can save more under your retirement investment plans.

 Consider an Additional Investment Tool

If you are already funding your 401(k) to the max, consider an additional retirement investing

option such as an Individual Retirement Account or IRA. In 2019, the maximum you can

contribute to an IRA is $6,000. Those of you who have hit 50 or are older have the advantage of

being able to contribute $1,000 more. There are two types of IRAs – Roth and traditional. A Roth

IRA gives you tax-free withdrawals whereas a traditional IRA gives you tax-deductible

contributions. Both these IRAs also have different rules when it comes to contributions.

 Try to Create Multiple Income Streams

It is advisable for late starters to find ways to create additional income streams to boost

contributions to their retirement pool. Be it getting started on a business idea or writing a book;

there are numerous options to explore.

 Build Your Health-care Savings

Women on an average need health care longer as compared to men. If you are about to turn 50

or already are, it’s a good time to think about how will you pay for long-term health care in your

later years. A health savings account is a good option to put away extra tax-advantaged money

as a part of your retirement planning.

 Revisit Your Investment Portfolio

Two critical factors can affect your investment portfolio in your 50s. One is your risk tolerance. It

means how well you can take the hit if the value of your investments goes down. Second is

when you expect taking distributions from your portfolio. Hence, you might want to consider

switching your contributions to safer investments to protect your funds from market volatility.

So revisit your investment portfolio and check how exactly your retirement savings are allocated

among different saving vehicles.

Whatever your reason might be for starting late or lagging behind on your retirement planning, it is

never too late to start or catch up. Also make sure to boost and develop your financial literacy. With

proper guidance from a professional and some solid research, you can easily build a good pool for your

golden years. So get going!

Rick Pendykoski http://sdretirementplans.com Rick Pendykoski is the owner of Self Directed Retirement Plans LLC, a retirement planning firm and self-directed ira service provider based in Goodyear, AZ. He has over three decades of experience working with investments and retirement planning. Over the last 10 years has turned his focus to self-directed accounts and alternative investments. Rick regularly posts helpful tips and articles on his blog at SD Retirement. You can also find his writing on Business.com, SAP, MoneyForLunch, Biggerpocket, SocialMediaToday, and NuWireInvestor. If you need help and guidance with traditional or alternative investments, email him at email him at rick@sdretirementplans.com. Also see https://www.sdretirementplans.com/types-of-401k-plans/ See author's posts

