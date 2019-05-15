How I Became an Ecommerce Entrepreneur After 50

Starting a new career in midlife can be one of the most exciting and gratifying events of your life. I speak from experience as I became an ecommerce entrepreneur at age 54. Here’s why this career works so well for women 50+.

A quick background: my previous careers included 17 years each in pharmaceutical marketing and as a chef. When the rigors of restaurant kitchen work became more than I wanted to bear, coupled with the desire for a flexible schedule that would allow me to travel, I made the decision to start my own online shop. That was 6 years ago and I’m so glad I took the leap.

Here are the steps that led to my success:

1. I chose a niche I was passionate about. For a long time, I had dreamed of living in a cozy log cabin in the woods; I also regularly attended local craft fairs. I combined these two interests and founded Rustic Artistry, where I partner with American artisans who design and build rustic chic furniture and décor.

I used the same personal interest criteria when I founded my second ecommerce business, Emu Joy, a line of natural skincare products made with power ingredient emu oil. After learning about the many uses for emu oil, I wanted to spread the word so that others could benefit as well.

It makes talking to customers from both businesses a pleasure because I’m so proud of my products.

2. I educated myself. Before launching my site I spent several months devouring everything I could about ecommerce. It was so energizing to fill my brain with all this new knowledge.

There are many resources available on the web for learning the ropes of ecommerce, including courses, blogs, webinars and You Tube videos on everything from website design to sourcing, marketing, fulfillment and more.

Initially I was a bit overwhelmed by all the acronyms and technical terms but now they are second nature to me.

3. I attend ecommerce conferences. I’ll be honest, working from home can get lonely sometimes. My husband and friends don’t really understand what’s involved to run a successful online shop. Attending conferences has been an excellent way to meet and mingle with other people going through the same challenges. Not only have I learned how to improve my business, but I also developed friendships with people who truly understand what I do.

4. I believe in myself. Here’s where age really becomes an advantage. By midlife we have experienced many challenges and have managed to come out on the other side.

In 2000 I attended a Tony Robbins program where I walked barefoot across 40 feet of hot coals, and also climbed up a telephone pole where I stood on top then leaped to a trapeze (yes, I was harnessed!). Both activities were a metaphor to teach me that I can do whatever I set my mind to.

Women in midlife are smart and spunky, and we absolutely CAN create a new career for ourselves that is fulfilling and profitable.

Her company is Rustic Artistry. And her other company is Emujoy

Carole Rains http://rusticartistry.com%20 Carole Rains is a 60-year old ecommerce entrepreneur based in Peapack, New Jersey. She founded two sites, Rustic Artistry and Emu Joy in her 50s with no prior internet or retail experience. Her success is against type – according to a study by Kauffmann, almost half of U.S.-born tech founders are in their mid-thirties.

“It doesn’t matter what age you are when you start as long as you go in with an open mind and entrepreneurial spirit” she declares.

Looking for a flexible, work-from-anywhere career, Carole researched online how to start an ecommerce business, created a website and funded it herself.

She combined her love of rustic home furnishings and created RusticArtistry.com, where she curates a selection of hand crafted, customizable home furnishings, accessories and gifts made in the U.S. These one-of-a-kind artisan pieces, hand-selected, range from Western Style to Barn Chic and are equally at home in a Manhattan loft or a cabin in the woods. She features statement pieces such as sofas with hand-carved leather tooling, turquoise-inlayed cutting boards and designer favorites such as twig chandeliers.

While reading a home blog she stumbled upon emu oil, an ancient balm with modern dermatological and analgesic properties. Intrigued, she investigated the benefits, tried it herself and wanted to share the benefits with a wider public. Again she used her research skills and networking with other ecommerce entrepreneurs. Carole immersed herself in trademarks, labeling, designing, prototyping and manufacturing. She also had to learn about fulfillment and shipping.

She launched her own brand, Emu Joy, which is now soothing new customers every month with products such as Banish My Pain, Banish My Rash, Banish My Callus, Banish Chapped Lips, a portable On The Go Stick Emu Oil Balm and the original Emu Oil. “Holding my first batch of finished products in my hands was one of the most exciting days of my life” she beams. See author's posts

