Fashionable Jeans – Update Your Look After 50

There’s something about the right pair of jeans that makes a woman look modern, confident, collected and cool. Jeans that fit just right in a flattering style should be considered a must for every woman over 50. Of course this does not mean that throwing on any old jeans in the closet will give the desired effect!  Jeans need to fit well on the body, which means they should be designed with women over 50 in mind. Stylish, expertly-cut jeans can make a woman look active, trendy, and just a little edgy. It may be time to refresh your jeans look.

We especially like the distinctive white or light colored jeans in both plus sizes and regular for summer.  Dark denim also looks a little more fashionable than the casual distressed look. More jean styles are now available in newer ankle lengths. They look a little bit more polished and that length works with both flats and heels.

Look for jeans that are structured to fit and complement your curves; jeans that hang correctly on the body, with a waist that isn’t too low or too high. (Very low rise jeans aren't usually flattering for women over 50.) Hips have to be considered as well, of course. We’ve been following NYDJ since they were first introduced because they mastered the right fit for women over 50.  Many other manufacturers have now caught on with new styles and better fit.

Jeans are now available for many body types in timeless versions and on-trend styles, including plus size skinny jeans, petite skinny jeans, and tall jeans. They cover all the bases from more casual to more dressy, including trouser jeans, wide leg jeans, corduroys, and jeggings (the tight legging style.)  You can easily update your fashion look with a wide range of choices, ensuring that you look and feel fashionable and relaxed every day.

NYDJ Marilyn Straight in Optic White

Five-pocket jean has a high rise and straight leg. Lift Tuck® Technology lifts and shapes curves so you instantly appear one size smaller. Patented crisscross panel flattens the tummy.

Jag Jeans Carter Girlfriend Jeans

The JAG® Jeans Carter Girlfriend Jeans in Khaki offer a more polished look with a slimmer fit that is similar to the classic boyfriend silhouette. Colored denim crafted from a soft cotton blend with a smidgen of stretch. Five-pocket construction with tonal topstitching.

Jag Jeans Amelia Pull-On Slim Ankle Jean

Flattering, comfy denim. Pull-on ankle jean in comfortable stretch cotton-poly denim. Kodiak Blue is a deep blue denim with whiskering and artistic hand sanding. Wide elastic waistband lends a sleek look under tops. No muffin top in these jeans!

Jag Jeans Plus Size Plus Size Cecilia Skinny Jeans

Create the ultimate polished look when you wear these JAG® Jeans Plus Size Cecilia Skinny Jeans. Pretty colored denim flaunts a stylish skinny leg for an amazing feminine silhouette. Five-pocket construction.

Jag Jeans Marla Pull-On Denim Leggings

The perfect legging that hugs your curves and stretches to let you do anything you need during the day. Slim fit legging boasts a mid-rise for a comfortable wear. Stretch denim fabrication. Faux front pockets for a clean and smooth silhouette.

Levi's® Womens Mid Rise Skinny Jean

Top the style charts with the fabulous look of the Levi's® Mid Rise Skinny! Jeans are fitted through the hip with an easy slim cut through the ankle. Timeless mid-rise silhouette. Printed leather brand patch at back waist.

 

Dianne Morris

Dianne Morris

As a designer and entrepreneur, products for women have been my focus through my several companies. First with fun jewelry and then custom toiletries to hotel chains. Later Bay Linens created decorative bedding and home products sold to retailers in the U.S and internationally. In retirement, I started ZestNow.com which has transitioned to https://Upsideof50.com with Ann Baker. We focus on women over 50 who want to expand their vibrant lives and connect with each other.

