Fashionable Jeans – Update Your Look After 50

There’s something about the right pair of jeans that makes a woman look modern, confident, collected and cool. Jeans that fit just right in a flattering style should be considered a must for every woman over 50. Of course this does not mean that throwing on any old jeans in the closet will give the desired effect! Jeans need to fit well on the body, which means they should be designed with women over 50 in mind. Stylish, expertly-cut jeans can make a woman look active, trendy, and just a little edgy. It may be time to refresh your jeans look.

We especially like the distinctive white or light colored jeans in both plus sizes and regular for summer. Dark denim also looks a little more fashionable than the casual distressed look. More jean styles are now available in newer ankle lengths. They look a little bit more polished and that length works with both flats and heels.

Look for jeans that are structured to fit and complement your curves; jeans that hang correctly on the body, with a waist that isn’t too low or too high. (Very low rise jeans aren't usually flattering for women over 50.) Hips have to be considered as well, of course. We’ve been following NYDJ since they were first introduced because they mastered the right fit for women over 50. Many other manufacturers have now caught on with new styles and better fit.

We especially like the distinctive white or light colored jeans for summer. They come in both regular and plus sizes. Dark denim also looks a little more dressy than distressed denim. More jean styles are also available in newer ankle lengths regular and plus sizes. They look a little bit more polished and that length works especially well with both flats and heels.

Jeans are now available for many body types in timeless versions and on-trend styles, including plus size skinny jeans, petite skinny jeans, and tall jeans. They cover all the bases from more casual to more dressy, including trouser jeans, wide leg jeans, corduroys, and jeggings (the tight legging style.) You can easily update your fashion look with a wide range of choices, ensuring that you look and feel fashionable and relaxed every day.