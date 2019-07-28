Jag Jeans Marla Pull-On Denim Leggings
Fashion & Beauty

Fashionable in Denim – At My Age?

/1 Comment

Yes, you can look great in denim at any age. You just need some new perspective. Here are some tips to help.

  1. A higher waisted style works better than a low rise to avoid bulging over the top - the infamous “muffin top.”
  2. Try on a number of styles from different manufacturers - fits vary widely in the same size. Different styles vary in the same manufacturer too. Some styles even have a little "Tummy Tuck" help.
  3. Very dark blue or white are definitely the two ways to go - not faded, not bleached.
  4. Choose no embellishment - no rhinestones, embroidery, no pocket emphasis.
  5. Straight leg or boot cut look newer. A boot cut, very slightly wider at the hem, can help balance wider hips; but be careful of too much flair.
  6. A looser, longer shirt or top is a fashionable balance to the well-fitted jean. Even better - it covers any awkward middle areas. A dressy top is a great contrast.
  7. Be careful of a baggy seat – fit is so important. Maybe take a friend with you to check the fit.
  8. Try them with the shoe height you’ll wear.
  9. Have them hemmed to the right length – past your ankle for a small break with flats or small heels. Ankle length in a straight leg can work with higher heels.
  10. Wash them in cold water, inside out, delicate cycle and not too often to keep the color and shape. Remember these are fashion jeans not the “dig in the garden” ones.
  11. Don’t dry them too much or too hot. Hang them up by the hem when still damp. You might do a little ironing for wrinkles, but don’t make a crease.
  12. Complete the look with nice shoes. Forget the sneakers with these jeans.

One more thing – they’re probably going to cost a little more than your last jeans. But they’re going to be incredibly versatile and fashionable.

How do you feel about wearing jeans at your own age?

*Click on the photos below for more information or to order online.

Not Your Daughter's Jeans Straight-Leg Marilyn Jean in BluBlack Wash
Not Your Daughter's Jeans Straight-Leg Marilyn Jean in Burbank Wash
Not Your Daughter's Jeans Barbara Bootcut Jean in Dark Enzyme Wash
  
Not Your Daughter's Jeans Tummy Tuck 5-Pocket Bootcut Jean
Jag Jeans Plus Size Plus Size Cecilia Skinny Jeans

Create the ultimate polished look when you wear these JAG® Jeans Plus Size Cecilia Skinny Jeans. Pretty colored denim flaunts a stylish skinny leg for an amazing feminine silhouette. Five-pocket construction.

Jag Jeans Marla Pull-On Denim Leggings

The perfect legging that hugs your curves and stretches to let you do anything you need during the day. Slim fit legging boasts a mid-rise for a comfortable wear. Stretch denim fabrication. Faux front pockets for a clean and smooth silhouette.

Levi's® Womens Mid Rise Skinny Jean

Top the style charts with the fabulous look of the Levi's® Mid Rise Skinny! Jeans are fitted through the hip with an easy slim cut through the ankle. Timeless mid-rise silhouette. Printed leather brand patch at back waist.

 

Share this article:
error0

Dianne Morris

Dianne Morris

https://Upsideof50.annvbaker.com

As a designer and entrepreneur, products for women have been my focus through my several companies. First with fun jewelry and then custom toiletries to hotel chains. Later Bay Linens created decorative bedding and home products sold to retailers in the U.S and internationally. In retirement, I started ZestNow.com which has transitioned to https://Upsideof50.com with Ann Baker. We focus on women over 50 who want to expand their vibrant lives and connect with each other.

See author's posts

You May Also Like

About Bigger Breasts – Everything You Want to Know

December 18, 2014

I Hate the Haircut! Why Can’t I Tell Her?

January 1, 1970

Surprising Fashion Shoe Trend – White Sneakers

July 14, 2015

One Comment

  • Dianne Morris

    Dianne Morris

    May 15, 2015 at 5:36 pm Reply

    POSTED NOVEMBER 21, 2011
    I think the idea of “no crease” comes from their history as authentic cowboy gear. The crease would have looked a little artifical riding and roping. Now it’s just a custom. And customs can certainly be broken if you like.
    by DIANNE, NY

    POSTED NOVEMBER 19, 2011
    Just curious…why no crease in your jeans? {#11}
    by DALLASGIRL, TX

    POSTED SEPTEMBER 27, 2011
    At my age 64,i have fell in love with trouser jeans!
    I get a dark wash,and they fit so well!
    They look good for dress with kitten heels,or with my oxfords!
    I dont wear those jeans with all the glitter and stuff on the back pockets,as there not becoming on me,but the trouser jean says classic!!!
    Bren
    by BRENDAKAY, KY

Leave a Reply

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
%d bloggers like this: