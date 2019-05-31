Caftans & Long Dresses – Perfect for Women Over 50

We love these long dresses and caftans for their casual but elegant glamor. They project a relaxed and enjoyable feeling. They're easy to wear, with a flattering loose, comfortable fit for any body shape. Caftans and long dresses are also often a dramatic backdrop for interesting jewelry.
Kapalua CaftanThis casual style is a great coverup by the beach or pool. The woven ticking stripe fabric is cotton with a little linen content. The beaded and tasseled neckline provides a flattering frame for the face and the sleeves and curved hem are carefully detailed by a coordinating band of color.
Saunterre DressThis emerald green print dress is made from soft jersey so it's both comfortable and beautiful. Two contrasting prints in the same colors are cleverly worked with diagonal seaming for a flattering fit. The sleeves are wearable elbow length. This dress would be especially nice at a summer party or event.
Shandra CaftanThis dramatic and flattering style is perfect for a summer party or any time you want a little glamor. The vivid print is further embellished by detailed beading around the neckline. The loose and flowing fit is great for any body type and it comes in a wide range of sizes.
IElectra Maxi DressThis casual and easy to wear style comfy is made of a soft slub jersey-knit with a reference to casual denim. Its loose, but body- skimming fit is easy to wear and the in-seam pockets give an opportunity for graceful movement. We also like the clever sleeve treatment which flatters mature arms. The color choices are Indigo, Black, Teal and a Black/Gray Stripe.
Santiago Long DressThis flowing style that is both cool and graceful as it skims the body and floats at full length. A beautiful background to set off dramatic jewelry, it comes in a flattering range of colors and a wide selection of sizes from XS to XL.
Batik Cold Shoulder DressThis beautiful blue batik print maxi length dress has in-seam pockets to encourage movement as you walk. The flattering sleeves and easy fit make it both flattering and easy to wear. It's slightly shorter to show off pretty sandals.
Tencel® Maxi DressThis long dress has the casual look of stone washed denim but made of a softer, lighter fabric. It's styled as a classic shirtdress but in a maxi length. Button closure, patch flap and welt pockets, button-cuff roll-tab sleeves, shirttail hem and detachable self-belt are all interesting details. Throw it on when you want to look sporty but very comfortable. Wear it with sandals, ballet flats or boots.
Tulum Maxi DressThis soft knit flows over the body gracefully, swirling a bit at the hemline as you walk. Two cleverly combined tribal graphic prints and a v-neck provide great visual presence. The natural tones of brown and black provide a beautiful base for jewelry with natural elements like shells, seeds, and raffia.
DayDream DressWhen the weather is hot, this dress looks and feels so comfortably cool and cheerful. Beautiful embroidery embellishes the cool cotton/linen fabric. The loose fit, deeply slit front hem and side pockets make a dramatic and comfortable caftan. It's also perfect to slip on over a swimsuit.
Dianne Morris
https://Upsideof50.annvbaker.com
As a designer and entrepreneur, products for women have been my focus through my several companies. First with fun jewelry and then custom toiletries to hotel chains. Later Bay Linens created decorative bedding and home products sold to retailers in the U.S and internationally. In retirement, I started ZestNow.com which has transitioned to https://Upsideof50.com with Ann Baker. We focus on women over 50 who want to expand their vibrant lives and connect with each other.
3 Comments
Linda Maloy
Beautiful natural fabrics!
Dianne Morris
Yes, I agree – so nice to have light natural fabric floating around the body!
Ann Baker
I’ve always loved caftans! Thank you for this.