8 Natural Antibiotics to Prevent & Fight Disease

Infections and diseases are quite common these days. Antibiotics are one of the most commonly prescribed medication to fight these infections. Taking antibiotic every time may cause side effects, including allergies, nausea, etc. In extreme cases, they may even result in kidney failure. Antibiotics may also cause gut imbalance by destroying healthy bacteria.

Moreover, the increase in the use of antibiotics has resulted in Multi-drug resistant bacteria.

Today, more and more people are shifting their focus toward natural antibiotics. People have been using natural antibiotics for thousands of years. They are known for their anti-bacterial properties and no or fewer side effects as compared to synthetic antibiotics.

Most of the natural or herbal antibiotics are easily available in our house kitchen. These antibiotics are available in the market, in the form of tablets, capsules, tinctures, or teas.

Here 8 natural antibiotics that can be used to prevent infections and diseases.

1) Garlic

Garlic is very effective in preventing infections. It is highly beneficial and can be used to treat digestion related issues and to fight intestinal parasites. It also acts as an antidote for poisons. It has also been used for preventing hypertension and heart problems. Garlic is rich in copper, zinc, potassium, calcium, sulfur and other minerals. It also is a good source of vitamin A, B, and C.

Ways of consumption

Raw

Juice

Capsule

Dosage: In raw form, an individual can take 1 clove /day, divided into 3 times. Dosage for the capsule should be as per the doctor’s recommendation.

2) Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar can easily be found on the shelves of our kitchen. Apple cider vinegar is highly beneficial. It can be used to treat many health issues. This includes eliminating bad breath, treating stomach infections, stopping hiccups, and treating allergies like itching. Apple cider vinegar also helps in reducing cholesterol and sugar level in the body. People even use it to reduce weight as it helps in burning unnecessary body fat. Because of its bleaching effect and anti-bacterial property, it is also used for teeth whitening at home.

It is rich in phosphorus, calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, iron, sodium and copper. It also contains various vitamins.

Ways of consumption

Mixed with water or juice for mouth rinse or skin application

As one of the tea ingredients

Capsules

Dosage: Capsules to be taken as per the doctor prescription. In the other two forms, it is recommended to take 1-2 tsp daily.

3) Grapefruit Seeds

This fruit is known for its depurative properties. Its intake helps in reducing cholesterol level, increasing the absorption of iron in the blood, and increasing the blood circulation. Seeds of this fruit help in fighting various bacterial, fungal, and viral stomach infections. Once applied to wounds, it helps in preventing infections. It also helps in boosting our immunity because of the presence of Vitamin A and C, and minerals like calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus.

Ways of consumption

Essential Oil

Capsules

Dosage: Essential oil is quite strong; hence, for consumption purpose, it should be mixed with either juice or water. An adult can take 10-15 drops, thrice in a day. Capsules to be taken as per the doctor prescription.

4) Strawberries

This red fruits in quite popular all over the world. It considered as a unique fruit as its seeds are present outside its body. Strawberry falls under the category of berries. This lustrous fruit has high water content and acts as a good source for hydrating the body. It also contains Vitamins A, Vitamin D, and Vitamin K, which help in preventing cold and increasing body immunity. Strawberries also provide several skin benefits. It helps in removing dead cells from the skin and keep our skin soft and beautiful. Besides this, it also has anti-inflammatory properties and also helps in relieving constipation.

Ways of consumption

In raw

Smoothies and juices

Dosage: Strawberries are considered as very good for health. Having a bowl full of strawberries per day for 3-4 times/week is highly recommended.

5) Licorice Root

Licorice root is a natural laxative and gives relief from muscle pain. Its antacid properties help in curing intestine related issues. Licorice root also prevents the growth of bacteria and virus in the body. As a result, it is very effective in treating cough, cold, and sore throat. Its extract is used to improve the skin tone in a natural way. Hair mask of this root makes hair soft, shiny, and beautiful. It’s rich in Vitamin B1 and Vitamin C.

Ways of consumption

Tea

Liquid Extract

Capsules

Dosage: If you are using its extract form, then it is advisable to mix it with some kind of liquid. 2-5 ml in a day is recommended. 1 cup of Licorice root tea, three times a day would be quiet effective. Capsules to be taken under the doctor guidance.

6) Clove

Clove is widely used as a spice, to add flavor to the food. This spice is highly beneficial for our body. It has antibacterial, stimulant, therapeutic, anesthetic, antispasmodic, and analgesic properties. It is beneficial in relieving toothache. It is used in curing nausea. It prevents microbial growth and hence helps in reducing athlete’s foot. It gives relief from headaches and also treats stomach problems. Clove is used to treat swelling of throat and mouth.

Ways of consumption

Liquid Extract

Tea

Essential oil

Ground

Dosage: To fight cold, cough and respiratory diseases, just boil 1spoonful of clove with a ½ litre of water and prepare a tea. Let it get cool and keep on consuming it throughout the day. If you are using liquid extract, dilute 5 drops of clove extract in water and add 1 tsp honey to it.

7) Turmeric

Turmeric is used for its antibiotic properties since ancient times. Because of its healing properties, it is applied to wounds. This spice increases our body immunity and helps to prevent various dreadful diseases, including cancer. It is also used to treat diabetes and Alzheimer’s. Turmeric is also used to get relief from arthritis pain. This spice is also used for detoxification of the liver. Turmeric reduces the cholesterol level in the body. It is rich in Vitamin C and E.

Ways of consumption

Powder

Tea

Capsules

Milk

Dosage: In powder form, the recommended dosage is 1-3 gm per day. In extract form, 30-90 drops per day are recommended.

8) Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera falls under the category of medicinal plants. It is very rich in vitamins and minerals. It is good for skin, hair, and the digestive system. It increases hair growth by making hair stronger and scalp healthier. It treats dandruff and prevents falling of hair. It moisturizes skin naturally. It also reduces marks and wrinkles.

Ways of consumption

raw

Tea

Juice

Body lotion

Gel

Shampoo

capsules

Dosage: 50-100 ml per day in the form of juice or tea is the recommended dosage.

If you are suffering from a disease or any kind of infection, it’s advisable to try natural antibiotics as they are very effective and won’t harm your body in the long run.

