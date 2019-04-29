7 Common Makeup Mistakes to Avoid After 50

Avoid these 7 makeup blunders to look so much better.

And the beauty of a woman, with passing years only grows – Audrey Hepburn

Over 50, we may want to hear is “You don’t look your age at all! But most of the times we are the reason why we are in a beauty rut and why we do not hear the compliment often. Makeup is no easy assignment. Having been into the world of grooming for almost three decades now, the one rule that I abide by is ‘Less is more.’ Once you step on to the graceful 50s, the rule holds truer than ever. If you have been on a loop with the same makeup routine that you had started with, it is time you revamp it for an elegant look.

I have listed all the common mistakes that women tend to do after 50. Along with telling you what not to do, I have also jotted down some tips that should work for you. So grab a glass of red wine (the Proanthocyanidins can help prevent wrinkles!) and read along.

1. Too much foundation is your foe

The foundation should look like your second skin and not a hideous mask that comes off to scare away people. While foundation can help even your skin tone and hide your blemishes, too much of it tends to settle in the lines of your face, defining the creases even more. Do not take a dollop of it. Instead, take a bead sized amount and mix it with the day cream your use or even better if you some aloe gel for the perfect consistency. The cream will smooth it out on your skin and help you combat dryness if you have dry skin. Try out these foundations to smooth your skin out and get a satiny skin tone.

Pro Tip: Keep a face mist handy to spray all over your face to plump up your skin if you feel the foundation feels too parching. You can even make your own face mist by simply mixing equal parts of rose water and aloe gel.

2. Too much concealer reveals more

I know it is difficult and yet I say this: Embrace your marks and do not go overboard trying to hide them. You may feel that a lighter shade of concealer would hide your dark circles better. If the tone is lighter than your skin colour, then you might end up looking like the odious nun from the Conjuring movies. You do not want to draw attention to this area – that is why you should apply concealer in the first place. Visit this link for a tone-match scale to find your right shade

Pro Tip: If you do not want the under of your eyes to look like a crêpe gone wrong, then I suggest that you use a concealer that has illuminating particles. But before that, use a frozen green tea bag use on your dark circles to reduce them.

3. Add the blusher, minus the shimmer

As we step into the obnoxious phase of grey hair and wrinkles, the bloom of youth washes off. Our skin pales out due to reduced blood flow. But there isn’t anything a little puff of blusher cannot do. If you want to look less washed out and more vibrant, then you need to buy a blusher right now. Here is a list of the best blushers for mature skin to conjure up the bloom of youth.

Pro Tip: Skip using a lot of shimmer on your already pallid skin. Irrespective of whether you are 25 or 50, the shimmer isn’t recommended at all. This is the age of natural makeup look. Do not add unnecessary layers to your face. Instead, use a highlighter to replace the makeup faux pas.

4. Dark lipstick is a big NO!

Do not get me wrong! I am not that shallow to tell you that dark lipstick looks chic on 20-year somethings and bitchy on women in their 50s. It is basic science. As we age, our teeth enamel wears out. However much we try, our teeth tend to pick up yellow. Wearing dark lipstick makes them look even more yellow. Unless you have pearly white teeth, rule out dark shades. Also, dark lipstick makes your mouth look puckered, thus making you look even older (think 60!). Try out these amazing shades instead.

Pro Tip: Replace your wines and burgundies with peaches and pinks. Even better, replace your lipstick with a lip gloss. And if you are too much in love with your browns, then use a lip pencil of the same colour to make your lip-line prominent. And yes! No dark eyes and dark lips together, please.

5. No lip colour is worse

Along with the flush in our cheeks, we also lose the colour in our lips, making us look almost anaemic. Your bare and blanched lips can make all your makeup efforts go down the drain. And although I know that nude shades are in, you must not try them if you do not want to look ghastly (read: older). If you are not a big fan of lip colours, then I would suggest that you opt for a peachy-pink or a raspberry chap-stick instead. This would lend your lips some colour and give the impression of blood pumping through them, making you look younger and healthier.

Pro Tip: If you have thinner lips, then you can use a neutral lip liner to add some lush to your lips. Lining your mouth will help you define your lips and make them look plumper. Do not go over the top by lining outside your actual lips.

6. Wrong eye makeup is a killer

Remember: your eyes are the centrepiece in the drawing room. They are the focal point of your face and can distract someone from noticing your wrinkles and blemishes. You need to be careful with the eye make-up. The goth-chic look isn’t for us, and we need to accept it. Do not line your lower eyelashes with mascara and eyeliner. By 50, expression lines start to show on our eyelids. I suggest that you ditch the black liner and settle for a grey or a blue liner. When it comes to eye shadows, you can use golden tones if you have brown or hazel eyes. For blue eyes, try teal-grey and copper shades.

Pro Tip: I know that lip liners are long staying, but they can be harsh on your ageing skin. So, use a softer kohl pencil. Also, avoid lining the water line and the inside of your eyes. They make your eyes appear smaller.

7. Powder-the-nose is very 90’s

That’s what great-grandma Bertha used to do! Unless you want to follow her footsteps and travel back to the ’90s, you must stop. Powder clogs your pore, makes the lines, and wrinkles even more prominent after a while. Repeated applications can result in drying out your already whitish skin. Trust me when I say this: You would not want that. So, do not puff talc on your face.

Pro Tip: Invest in a good setting spray or a fixing powder. They are more sheer and translucent and do not make your face look caked. Check this link for the best setting sprays and add one to your cart now.

With the revolutionary makeup products available today, there is no flaw that you cannot cover up. But not every product is fit for you. The right makeup can make head turns, but one wrong move (read: the above mistakes) can draw unwanted attention to your lines and freckles. It is high time you let go of your age-old makeup habits. Start taking the right steps TODAY and continue to rule the world like you always used to. In the end, remember that you are more than your fine lines and dark circles. And nobody can take that away from you.

Shine on you crazy diamond!

