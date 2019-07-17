5 Tips for Great Foot Care After You Hit Menopause

As if menopause isn’t bad enough with heat flashes and mood swings, most often than not, it

brings the added problem of foot pain with it.

It’s true that as we grow older, we have more health problems, but it’s also true that

menopause means more foot problems. More than three-quarters of older people report podiatry problems,

but the truth is postmenopausal women are at higher risk.

Here are some tips on how to show you can show your feet some tender love and care if you

have just hit menopause.

1) Your Shoes Should Be Comfortable

We all love a good pair of heels, but constant wear and tear will catch up with us. The result of

walking a mile in uncomfortable shoes can be corns, bunions or other blisters.

After you hit menopause, put your comfort first and look for shoes that provide good support

for proper foot care.

Avoid any backless shoe like flip-flops or mules. This might aggravate hammertoes since you

have to curl your toes to keep them on your feet.

Feet tend to become a bit longer and wider with age, so don't forget to check your size before

you buy a new pair of shoes.

2) Don’t Ignore Any Sort of Pain

Most women ignore signs of foot pain as a normal byproduct of ageing. But if you suspect you

have a foot condition, you should make your way to the podiatrist immediately.

Compromised blood flow to the legs because of a long period of standing or other problems

might cause worsen your feet pain.

Copper compression socks can help with foot pain relief by regulating the blood flow to your

legs. Using copper infused socks is great for foot care since copper helps in increasing energy

levels, and can be invigorating.

3) Keep Your Weight in Check

Menopause can wreak havoc on your hormones and make you gain weight very quickly.

But it is best for your foot health to keep those extra pounds in check. Being overweight can

lead to foot problems like bad circulation, foot ulcers and neuropathy. This is because the extra

pounds put additional pressure on your feet and aggravate the foot pain you have by cutting

blood circulation.

4) Indulge Yourself in a Foot Spa at Home

Add Epsom salt and a few drops of your favorite aromatherapy oil to a bucket of warm water.

Soak your feet for 15 to 20 minutes, and you will feel instantly refreshed.

5) Examine Your Feet Regularly

You might think a few minor aches and pains are a normal part of foot problems seniors face,

but it’s best to examine your feet regularly and make sure you’re not ignoring a problem.

Try and look for sores, calluses, corns, and blisters. If you see any, wash them with soap and water

and apply an ointment. Make an appointment to see a podiatrist immediately.

When you hit menopause, it’s essential to take care of yourself better. One of the best ways

to indulge in foot care is to wear a pair of compression socks that regulates blood circulation.

