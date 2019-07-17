5 Tips for Great Foot Care After You Hit Menopause

As if menopause isn’t bad enough with heat flashes and mood swings, most often than not, it
brings the added problem of foot pain with it.
It’s true that as we grow older, we have more health problems, but it’s also true that
menopause means more foot problems. More than three-quarters of older people report podiatry problems,
but the truth is postmenopausal women are at higher risk.
Here are some tips on how to show you can show your feet some tender love and care if you
have just hit menopause.
1) Your Shoes Should Be Comfortable
We all love a good pair of heels, but constant wear and tear will catch up with us. The result of
walking a mile in uncomfortable shoes can be corns, bunions or other blisters.
After you hit menopause, put your comfort first and look for shoes that provide good support
for proper foot care.
Avoid any backless shoe like flip-flops or mules. This might aggravate hammertoes since you
have to curl your toes to keep them on your feet.
Feet tend to become a bit longer and wider with age, so don't forget to check your size before
you buy a new pair of shoes.
2) Don’t Ignore Any Sort of Pain
Most women ignore signs of foot pain as a normal byproduct of ageing. But if you suspect you
have a foot condition, you should make your way to the podiatrist immediately.
Compromised blood flow to the legs because of a long period of standing or other problems
might cause worsen your feet pain.
Copper compression socks can help with foot pain relief by regulating the blood flow to your
legs. Using copper infused socks is great for foot care since copper helps in increasing energy
levels, and can be invigorating.
3) Keep Your Weight in Check
Menopause can wreak havoc on your hormones and make you gain weight very quickly.
But it is best for your foot health to keep those extra pounds in check. Being overweight can
lead to foot problems like bad circulation, foot ulcers and neuropathy. This is because the extra
pounds put additional pressure on your feet and aggravate the foot pain you have by cutting
blood circulation.
4) Indulge Yourself in a Foot Spa at Home
Add Epsom salt and a few drops of your favorite aromatherapy oil to a bucket of warm water.
Soak your feet for 15 to 20 minutes, and you will feel instantly refreshed.
5) Examine Your Feet Regularly
You might think a few minor aches and pains are a normal part of foot problems seniors face,
but it’s best to examine your feet regularly and make sure you’re not ignoring a problem.
Try and look for sores, calluses, corns, and blisters. If you see any, wash them with soap and water
and apply an ointment. Make an appointment to see a podiatrist immediately.
When you hit menopause, it’s essential to take care of yourself better. One of the best ways
to indulge in foot care is to wear a pair of compression socks that regulates blood circulation.