5 Things to Remember Before Going Back to School After 50

School and college years are like a bittersweet dream of which we don’t realize the importance till we wake up in the ruthlessly winding roller-coaster ride called the real world. Soon after you land a job and start working, you start missing those good years of your life, and you keep reminiscing about them time and again, bringing in a sense of nostalgia, right through every other stage of your life thereafter.

This is bound to be a small part of the reason why you wish to go back to school/college after the age of 50. The major part would obviously be that you wish to get a job promotion, or may be you would just like to go back for the sake of knowledge!

Whatever your reasons may be, know that you won’t find the same environment, the similar kind of education, that you experienced and loved all those decades ago. Here are five things you should note before going back to college.

Scour all the Courses Offered

You don’t want to end up completing a course that isn’t even relevant to your place of employment. Also, several new courses have cropped up since you last graduated. Who knows, you or your company might find a few of those useful.

Above all, your interest in a particular field of study matters more than anything else. Remember, it’s never too late to switch to something that makes you happy.

Pick the Right College

Once you have settled for a particular course, check the list of colleges which offer that course. You will also need one that falls under your budget. SMART colleges (technologically advanced institutes) have higher fees than traditional ones. And let’s face it, you don’t need to attend the likes the Harvard or Stanford to get promoted at work. All you need is the degree, and you can get it equally crisp and fresh out of the press at the most affordable college in the city. You may also consider signing up for online institutes.

Refresher Courses and Homework Issues

It is highly unlikely that you will remember everything you learned 30 years ago, unless of course you’re one of those gifted geniuses. Schools and colleges provide a refresher course for the benefit of the students returning after a long time. You might have to pay for it, but it’s more than worth it.

And about your homework – you can’t hope to cope with office and college work together. It would be really demanding to get everything done within the deadline. You may consider seeking help from a few of the top essay writing services that will aid you in your college work. Alternatively, you may request your professor to allow you to complete your homework over each weekend, and not daily.

You don’t Need to Take all Subjects

Given a choice, pick only those subjects that would be beneficial for you at your workplace, unless of course you’re going back to school.

For instance, if the younger generation is rapidly overtaking you on the ladder of hierarchy solely sue to their proficiency at handling high-end technology on the premises, you may take up a couple of related programming/hardware courses without opting for graduation in the field.

You may even consider self-study as an option in order to save a few good bucks on the fees; study material is available at a very low cost online.

Don’t Think about what Others Might Think

The world has changed radically over the past few years, for the better! Students are too busy concentrating on their studies to bother with the age of their classmates. And even if someone does remark your age, you will still be treated as an equal, albeit may be with a bit of respect. There are exceptions to the rule at every place, but you can safely ignore them. Don’t go for an online institution just because you’re afraid of the handful few gossip mongers or bullies.

All in all, you don’t need to revamp your personality or fashion sense to go back to college/school. Just be yourself, do what you do, socialize with your peers, regale them with tales of your youth, and most of all, focus on finishing what you started, and the rest will take care of itself!

Photo credit: Aga Putra

