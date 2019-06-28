15 Ways to Create Your Own Fountain of Youth

Recently, while filling out a questionnaire, I was asked, “At what point in your life did you feel your best?” Without hesitation I answered, “Right now.”

With another birthday barreling down on me, I can say that this is the best time of my life. The legendary Fountain of Youth lies not in Florida, but in our hearts and minds. It’s our creativity and desire to learn, our willingness to survive and evolve, and our eagerness to share our passion with those we love that keeps us young. (And being ready and willing to kick some serious ass doesn’t hurt, either.) Here are some lessons I’ve learned along the way.

1. Don’t compare yourself to anyone else.

You are not your neighbor, your girl friend, that hot actor on TV, or that air-brushed model you see in the magazines. You are made up of a unique combination of DNA that has never roamed this earth before and never will again (in this incarnation, anyway). That makes you a one-of-a kind super star.

2. Let go of regret.

Regret is a time-suck. What’s done is done and last I checked, there is no magic time machine to go back and change history. Learn from past mistakes and implement heart-felt changes moving forward.

3. Replace worry with actions.

You can worry yourself sick, or take action. Instead of fretting over what you should be doing, get organized and make a priority list. Change your mindset, focus your energy on your mission and rock it.

4. Let go of your own thoughts and judgments and focus on the person you are listening to.

We’re so busy living in our heads that we rarely listen to what others have to say. Good communication is an art that cultivates understanding and appreciation and will deepen relationships with others as well as yourself.

5. Try something new.

Ever dreamed of learning how to tango or play guitar? Want to make sushi, speak French, or fly a plane? What are you waiting for? Sign up for a local or online class and get out of your comfort zone.

6. Mend relationships.

Time is ticking, so get over your bullshit and pick up the phone, send that e-mail, or write a letter. Someone has to make the first move and you’ll never forgive yourself if something tragic happens while you were too busy holding out.

7. Volunteer.

Give back by reaching out to a charitable organization. Your investment of time and talent is priceless and keeps you in touch with something greater than your own immediate wants and desires.

8. Make every activity count.

Walking, gardening, dancing and romancing all count toward staying fit and healthy both mentally and physically. Being present when focusing on activities you’re passionate about keeps you engaged, stimulated and centered.

9. Increase your technology knowledge.

Technology is constantly evolving and it isn’t waiting around for you. Whether you’re looking to make the most of social media, blog or create your own web-site you can find tutorials online, a workshop in your area or even hire a “tech” tutor.

10. Set aside time to enjoy the art of romance.

With aging comes a sense of feeling more sexually confident. Who has time to waste on those hang-ups you had in earlier years? Light some candles, put on your favorite music, slip into something sexy and if you live in my house, don’t forget to lock the door!

11. Lift weights a few days a week.

Strength training creates leaner muscles and stokes metabolism for more calorie burn. You’ll also help combat osteoporosis, boost endorphins that increase energy, improve sex drive and ease depression. Body-weight resistance training is equally effective, so if you can’t get to the gym, do some push-ups, squats, lunges and dips.

12. Clean your plate.

Our bodies and what we fuel them with are continually changing. What worked in your 20s, 30s and 40s might not work today. Add more organic whole grains, vegetables, fruits and lean, organic proteins. Cut-out processed, refined junk. Ease up on caffeine and drink plenty of water and herbal teas. Make sure to chew your food, go for smaller portions and show gratitude for each meal.

13. Keep a success journal.

Jot down your successes and accomplishments. Giving yourself a pat on the back for all the awesome things you do is empowering and keeps you at the top of your game.

14. Embrace your sexy confidence.

On my 50th birthday, a friend sent me a card that read, “Welcome to the 50’s Club! Get ready for the best decade of your life!” That was the last thing I wanted to hear, but turns out she was right. We know what we want out of our relationships, careers, and passions and we aren’t afraid to ask for it. Life experience brings that confidence and confidence is sexy.

15. Be fearless.

Sure, all this aging stuff can be scary, but living in fear will stop you from living your life. Keep moving, learning and listening to your heart. Live healthy, rock your style and walk tall with confidence. Be bold, be brave, be present and most of all, be fearless. The “50‘s Club” is rocking and cliched as it is, age is just a number.

