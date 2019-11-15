10 Proven Tips for Weight Control During the Holidays

1. Enjoy turkey meat which is not high calorie in itself, just don’t eat the skin.

2. Make stuffing with lots of veggies, apples. You can also use gluten free bread and low-fat or

vegan cheese.

3. Instead of sweet potato casserole with marshmallows and sugar, make baked sweet potatoes or yams with a small amount of butter, cinnamon. It won’t need extra sugar.

4. Make a number of veggies sauteed with a little garlic and oil— green beans, collard greens, spinach, kale, broccoli rabe grilled, steamed, poached. Remember lightly sauteed asparagus with lemon is a lovely dish

5. Take a walk in between courses.

6. Serve coffee/tea frequently.

7. Consider lower calorie beverages. Consider prosecco for a toast (45/63 calories per glass vs. 95-120 for other bubbles)

8. Serve bottled water along with wine.

9. For dessert make baked fruit. Apples, pears, peaches, nectarines, plums, can be poached in water or red wine for and baked at 350 degrees. They taste and smells like pie with 1/3 the calories and no added sugar or crust.

10. Or ask guests to bring creative desserts which aren’t pies or cakes. Consider pumpkin creme brûlée or panna cotta instead of pie.

Or if you go out to a restaurant to celebrate, try this.

Fred Bollaci https://www.fredbollacienterprises.com/ Fred Bollaci is a true renaissance man. As an international influencer and diet and weight loss strategist, Fred is also a professional lifestyle and weight loss coach, motivational and inspirational speaker, and healthy gourmet food and beverage consultant to the hospitality industry. He is also food and travel writer and blogger, and Sommelier (Court of Master Sommeliers), Wine Judge, and Food, Wine, Travel and Art Writer, Food Editor, and Appetite Columnist, and Social Media Manager for VENU Magazine, one of the nation’s leading contemporary culture and luxury lifestyle magazines.

Fred is also a practicing Trusts and Estates Attorney and has an MBA. See author's posts

